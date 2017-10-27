Football Friday Nite: Week 10 scores

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Friday night, our Football Friday Nite tailgate pulled into Danville, where the Blue Devils took on the East Knox Bulldogs.
NBC4 crews visited the following games:
- Groveport at New Albany
- Bishop Watterson at St. Francis DeSales
- Westerville Central at Olentangy
- Olentangy Orange at Westerville South
- Dublin Coffman at Upper Arlington
- Lancaster at Reynoldsburg
- Independence at Walnut Ridge
- Fairbanks at Mechanicsburg
Friday's scores:
Friday’s scores:
- Ada 41, Harrod Allen E. 0
- Akr. Coventry 45, Norton 0
- Akr. Manchester 58, Cuyahoga Falls CVCA 42
- Amherst Steele 41, Westlake 0
- Ansonia 59, Bradford 0
- Arlington 12, Leipsic 6, OT
- Ashland Crestview 28, Plymouth 14
- Ashland Mapleton 42, Collins Western Reserve 35
- Ashville Teays Valley 24, Amanda-Clearcreek 7
- Attica Seneca E. 42, Carey 13
- Avon 63, Berea-Midpark 35
- Bascom Hopewell-Loudon 12, Mt. Blanchard Riverdale 6
- Bay Village Bay 34, Parma Hts. Valley Forge 0
- Beallsville 36, Paden City, W.Va. 20
- Beaver Eastern 64, Manchester 13
- Bellbrook 10, Day. Oakwood 0
- Bellefontaine 28, Spring. Kenton Ridge 6
- Bellville Clear Fork 41, Marion Harding 14
- Belmont Union Local 49, Barnesville 20
- Berlin Center Western Reserve 43, N. Jackson Jackson-Milton 0
- Bethel-Tate 53, Fayetteville-Perry 14
- Beverly Ft. Frye 49, Steubenville Cath. Cent. 13
- Blanchester 48, Lees Creek E. Clinton 7
- Bloom-Carroll 41, Circleville Logan Elm 0
- Bluffton 28, Columbus Grove 27
- Bowling Green 19, Napoleon 7
- Brookfield 64, Warren Champion 6
- Bryan 35, Metamora Evergreen 0
- Bucyrus 46, Crestline 18
- Bucyrus Wynford 29, New Washington Buckeye Cent. 8
- Byesville Meadowbrook 38, Cambridge 0
- Cadiz Harrison Cent. 70, Rayland Buckeye 34
- Camden Preble Shawnee 14, Monroe 7
- Cameron, W.Va. 52, Bridgeport 6
- Campbell Memorial 31, Newton Falls 0
- Canal Fulton Northwest 48, Loudonville 14
- Canal Winchester 38, Sunbury Big Walnut 6
- Canfield 38, Poland Seminary 0
- Canfield S. Range 38, Sharpsville, Pa. 7
- Cardington-Lincoln 63, Mt. Gilead 36
- Carlisle 43, New Lebanon Dixie 13
- Casstown Miami E. 7, W. Alexandria Twin Valley S. 0
- Castalia Margaretta 14, Kansas Lakota 7
- Cedarville 41, Spring. Cath. Cent. 0
- Celina 49, Lima Shawnee 7
- Centerville 26, Beavercreek 0
- Chagrin Falls Kenston 38, South 8
- Chillicothe 31, Jackson 17
- Chillicothe Unioto 28, Piketon 12
- Chillicothe Zane Trace 34, Chillicothe Huntington 6
- Cin. Anderson 46, Cin. Walnut Hills 0
- Cin. Colerain 37, Cin. Oak Hills 6
- Cin. Hills Christian Academy 45, Miami Valley Christian Academy 12
- Cin. La Salle 13, Cin. Elder 7
- Cin. St. Xavier 16, Lou. St. Xavier, Ky. 14
- Cin. Sycamore 20, Cin. Princeton 9
- Cin. West Clermont 35, Milford 28
- Cin. Winton Woods 35, Cin. Moeller 14
- Cin. Wyoming 31, Cin. Indian Hill 24
- Circleville 30, Cols. Hamilton Twp. 28
- Clarksville Clinton-Massie 48, Wilmington 0
- Clayton Northmont 49, Miamisburg 28
- Cle. Collinwood 30, Cle. Whitney Young 18
- Cle. E. Tech 58, Cle. Lincoln W. 22
- Cle. Glenville 47, Cle. Rhodes 0
- Cle. Hay 64, Cle. John Adams 42
- Cle. John Marshall 18, Cle. JFK 0
- Coal Grove Dawson-Bryant 28, Ironton Rock Hill 7
- Cols. DeSales 41, Cols. Watterson 7
- Cols. Franklin Hts. 49, Newark 21
- Cols. Hartley 46, Cols. St. Charles 7
- Cols. Independence 44, Cols. Walnut Ridge 34
- Cols. Marion-Franklin 30, Cols. South 6
- Cols. West 48, Cols. Briggs 14
- Columbiana Crestview 39, Lakeview, Pa. 0
- Convoy Crestview 36, Paulding 22
- Copley 28, Kent Roosevelt 7
- Cortland Lakeview 28, Struthers 8
- Coshocton 35, Warsaw River View 21
- Covington 7, New Paris National Trail 6
- Creston Norwayne 41, Apple Creek Waynedale 0
- Cuyahoga Hts. 28, Independence 21
- Dalton 34, West Salem Northwestern 21
- Danville 21, Howard E. Knox 14
- Day. Christian 48, Hamilton New Miami 6
- Defiance Tinora 15, Haviland Wayne Trace 0
- Delphos St. John’s 12, Coldwater 7
- Doylestown Chippewa 26, Rittman 14
- Dresden Tri-Valley 30, Zanesville Maysville 7
- Dublin Coffman 14, Cols. Upper Arlington 7
- Dublin Jerome 24, Worthington Kilbourne 7
- E. Can. 51, Lore City Buckeye Trail 19
- E. Palestine 31, Columbiana 22
- Eastlake N. 28, Chardon 7
- Edgerton 37, Holgate 14
- Elida 17, Ottawa-Glandorf 6
- Elmore Woodmore 31, Bloomdale Elmwood 22
- Euclid 26, Shaker Hts. 12
- Fairborn 20, Xenia 14
- Fairfield 48, Middletown 0
- Fairview 29, Rocky River Lutheran W. 7
- Farrell, Pa. 34, Can. Cent. Cath. 21
- Findlay Liberty-Benton 26, McComb 0
- Fredericktown 42, Centerburg 7
- Ft. Loramie 32, Lewisburg Tri-County N. 0
- Ft. Recovery 28, St. Henry 16
- Gahanna Cols. Academy 20, Cols. Grandview Hts. 7
- Galion Northmor 34, Sparta Highland 12
- Gallipolis Gallia 47, S. Point 0
- Genoa Area 49, Fostoria 21
- Germantown Valley View 34, Eaton 0
- Gibsonburg 35, W. Unity Hilltop 0
- Grafton Midview 17, Avon Lake 13
- Granville 52, Pataskala Watkins Memorial 42
- Green 23, Uniontown Lake 14
- Greenwich S. Cent. 21, New London 0
- Hanoverton United 51, Lisbon David Anderson 33
- Harrison 41, Cin. NW 13
- Hicksville 19, Defiance Ayersville 12
- Hilliard Bradley 35, Delaware Hayes 7
- Hilliard Darby 22, Dublin Scioto 3
- Hilliard Davidson 70, Galloway Westland 0
- Hillsboro 61, Greenfield McClain 13
- Hubbard 22, Youngs. East 8
- Jamestown Greeneview 35, London Madison Plains 0
- Jeromesville Hillsdale 34, Smithville 20
- Johnstown Northridge 26, Newark Cath. 22
- Johnstown-Monroe 48, Heath 8
- Kenton 49, Lima Bath 0
- Kettering Fairmont 7, Springfield 3
- Kings Mills Kings 48, Cin. Withrow 0
- Kirtland 63, Gates Mills Hawken 6
- Lakeside Danbury 34, Tol. Christian 12
- Lancaster Fairfield Union 42, Baltimore Liberty Union 23
- Landmark Christian 22, Morral Ridgedale 0
- Leavittsburg LaBrae 56, Jefferson Area 20
- Lewis Center Olentangy 35, Westerville Cent. 31
- Lewis Center Olentangy Orange 35, Westerville S. 7
- Lewistown Indian Lake 14, Bellefontaine Benjamin Logan 6
- Liberty Center 27, Hamler Patrick Henry 20, OT
- Lima Perry 28, Marion Elgin 14
- Linsly, W.Va. 20, Shadyside 13
- Lisbon Beaver 56, Oak Glen, W.Va. 25
- Lodi Cloverleaf 42, Streetsboro 9
- Logan 43, Vincent Warren 14
- Lorain 28, E. Cle. Shaw 26
- Lorain Clearview 49, Brooklyn 14
- Louisville 36, Can. South 20
- Lucas 54, Bowerston Conotton Valley 3
- Mansfield Sr. 54, Mansfield Madison 6
- Maria Stein Marion Local 39, Rockford Parkway 0
- Marietta 17, Zanesville 14
- Marion Pleasant 41, Ontario 14
- Marysville 29, Grove City Cent. Crossing 7
- Mason 36, Liberty Twp. Lakota E. 0
- Massillon Perry 24, Can. Glenoak 7
- Maumee 27, Perrysburg 14
- McDermott Scioto NW 28, Willow Wood Symmes Valley 6
- McDonald 41, Lowellville 6
- McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley 38, Dola Hardin Northern 12
- Mechanicsburg 30, Milford Center Fairbanks 14
- Medina 38, Solon 28
- Medina Buckeye 49, Sheffield Brookside 0
- Mentor 55, Elyria 6
- Mentor Lake Cath. 38, Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit 0
- Middlefield Cardinal 54, Burton Berkshire 7
- Middletown Fenwick 13, Day. Carroll 7
- Milan Edison 17, Huron 7
- Milton-Union 38, Waynesville 12
- Mineral Ridge 55, Sebring McKinley 0
- Minster 20, Anna 7
- Morrow Little Miami 41, Troy Christian 0
- Mt. Orab Western Brown 16, Batavia 6
- N. Baltimore 46, Vanlue 21
- N. Robinson Col. Crawford 34, Upper Sandusky 14
- N. Royalton 42, Cuyahoga Falls 7
- NDCL 28, Parma Padua 14
- Navarre Fairless 35, Massillon Tuslaw 20
- New Albany 27, Groveport-Madison 20
- New Concord John Glenn 49, Crooksville 7
- New Richmond 51, Goshen 14
- Niles McKinley 47, Ashtabula Edgewood 14
- Northwood 69, Montpelier 38
- Norwalk 20, Tiffin Columbian 14
- Oak Harbor 17, Port Clinton 7
- Oberlin 34, Columbia Station Columbia 20
- Oberlin Firelands 31, LaGrange Keystone 13
- Olmsted Falls 49, N. Olmsted 7
- Orange 20, Beachwood 7
- Oregon Clay 20, Lima Sr. 7
- Orrville 42, Wooster Triway 9
- Orwell Grand Valley 42, Conneaut 24
- Oxford Talawanda 10, Hamilton Ross 8
- Pandora-Gilboa 54, Cory-Rawson 12
- Pemberville Eastwood 30, Millbury Lake 0
- Peninsula Woodridge 40, Akr. Springfield 10
- Philo 28, New Lexington 10
- Plain City Jonathan Alder 21, St. Paris Graham 6
- Pomeroy Meigs 40, Albany Alexander 0
- Powell Olentangy Liberty 35, Westerville N. 8
- Proctorville Fairland 46, Chesapeake 28
- Ravenna 50, Mogadore Field 6
- Ravenna SE 26, Garrettsville Garfield 21
- Reynoldsburg 42, Lancaster 34
- Riverside Stebbins 19, W. Carrollton 0
- Rocky River 32, Elyria Cath. 10
- Rootstown 24, Mogadore 7
- S. Charleston SE 7, Spring. Greenon 3
- Salineville Southern 69, Leetonia 0
- Sandusky 40, Sandusky Perkins 9
- Sarahsville Shenandoah 50, Caldwell 6
- Shelby 53, Vermilion 0
- Sherwood Fairview 35, Antwerp 0
- Sidney 40, Greenville 8
- Sidney Lehman 45, DeGraff Riverside 14
- Spencerville 38, Delphos Jefferson 6
- Spring. Shawnee 13, New Carlisle Tecumseh 7
- Springboro 38, Lebanon 7
- St. Clairsville 35, E. Liverpool 20
- St. Marys Memorial 10, Wapakoneta 0
- Steubenville 30, Hunting Valley University 0
- Stow-Munroe Falls 28, Brecksville-Broadview Hts. 6
- Strongsville 41, Brunswick 0
- Sullivan Black River 53, Wellington 0
- Swanton 33, Archbold 27, 4OT
- Sycamore Mohawk 44, Edon 14
- Sylvania Northview 19, Sylvania Southview 7
- Thornville Sheridan 61, McConnelsville Morgan 7
- Tiffin Calvert 41, Willard 14
- Tipp City Bethel 59, Union City Mississinawa Valley 6
- Tol. Ottawa Hills 41, Oregon Stritch 0
- Tol. St. Francis 21, Fremont Ross 7
- Tol. St. John’s 13, Tol. Cent. Cath. 6
- Tol. Whitmer 49, Findlay 14
- Tontogany Otsego 34, Rossford 0
- Trenton Edgewood 35, Cin. Mt. Healthy 14
- Trotwood-Madison 14, Huber Hts. Wayne 7
- Troy 32, Piqua 6
- Urbana 35, Spring. NW 14
- Utica 27, Hebron Lakewood 26
- Van Buren 59, Arcadia 0
- Van Wert 48, Defiance 7
- Vandalia Butler 21, Tipp City Tippecanoe 13
- Versailles 21, New Bremen 6
- Vienna Mathews 35, Newbury 17
- W. Jefferson 49, N. Lewisburg Triad 13
- W. Lafayette Ridgewood 56, Newcomerstown 7
- Wadsworth 49, Hudson 35
- Warren Howland 28, Akr. East 15
- Warren JFK 34, Louisville Aquinas 3
- Wauseon 48, Delta 0
- Waverly 45, Bidwell River Valley 14
- Waynesfield-Goshen 40, Ridgeway Ridgemont 8
- Wheelersburg 41, Portsmouth W. 7
- Whitehall-Yearling 22, London 14
- Whitehouse Anthony Wayne 35, Holland Springfield 0
- Wickliffe 34, Geneva 31
- Windham 54, Andover Pymatuning Valley 24
- Woodsfield Monroe Cent. 51, Zanesville W. Muskingum 8
- Wooster 34, Ashland 31
- Youngs. Boardman 42, Ashtabula Lakeside 6
- Youngs. Mooney 14, Austintown Fitch 7