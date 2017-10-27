Football Friday Nite: Week 10 scores

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Friday night, our Football Friday Nite tailgate pulled into Danville, where the Blue Devils took on the East Knox Bulldogs.

NBC4 crews visited the following games:

  • Groveport at New Albany
  • Bishop Watterson at St. Francis DeSales
  • Westerville Central at Olentangy
  • Olentangy Orange at Westerville South
  • Dublin Coffman at Upper Arlington
  • Lancaster at Reynoldsburg
  • Independence at Walnut Ridge
  • Fairbanks at Mechanicsburg

Watch for highlights of those games at 11:15pm on Football Friday Nite!

Friday’s scores:

  • Ada 41, Harrod Allen E. 0
  • Akr. Coventry 45, Norton 0
  • Akr. Manchester 58, Cuyahoga Falls CVCA 42
  • Amherst Steele 41, Westlake 0
  • Ansonia 59, Bradford 0
  • Arlington 12, Leipsic 6, OT
  • Ashland Crestview 28, Plymouth 14
  • Ashland Mapleton 42, Collins Western Reserve 35
  • Ashville Teays Valley 24, Amanda-Clearcreek 7
  • Attica Seneca E. 42, Carey 13
  • Avon 63, Berea-Midpark 35
  • Bascom Hopewell-Loudon 12, Mt. Blanchard Riverdale 6
  • Bay Village Bay 34, Parma Hts. Valley Forge 0
  • Beallsville 36, Paden City, W.Va. 20
  • Beaver Eastern 64, Manchester 13
  • Bellbrook 10, Day. Oakwood 0
  • Bellefontaine 28, Spring. Kenton Ridge 6
  • Bellville Clear Fork 41, Marion Harding 14
  • Belmont Union Local 49, Barnesville 20
  • Berlin Center Western Reserve 43, N. Jackson Jackson-Milton 0
  • Bethel-Tate 53, Fayetteville-Perry 14
  • Beverly Ft. Frye 49, Steubenville Cath. Cent. 13
  • Blanchester 48, Lees Creek E. Clinton 7
  • Bloom-Carroll 41, Circleville Logan Elm 0
  • Bluffton 28, Columbus Grove 27
  • Bowling Green 19, Napoleon 7
  • Brookfield 64, Warren Champion 6
  • Bryan 35, Metamora Evergreen 0
  • Bucyrus 46, Crestline 18
  • Bucyrus Wynford 29, New Washington Buckeye Cent. 8
  • Byesville Meadowbrook 38, Cambridge 0
  • Cadiz Harrison Cent. 70, Rayland Buckeye 34
  • Camden Preble Shawnee 14, Monroe 7
  • Cameron, W.Va. 52, Bridgeport 6
  • Campbell Memorial 31, Newton Falls 0
  • Canal Fulton Northwest 48, Loudonville 14
  • Canal Winchester 38, Sunbury Big Walnut 6
  • Canfield 38, Poland Seminary 0
  • Canfield S. Range 38, Sharpsville, Pa. 7
  • Cardington-Lincoln 63, Mt. Gilead 36
  • Carlisle 43, New Lebanon Dixie 13
  • Casstown Miami E. 7, W. Alexandria Twin Valley S. 0
  • Castalia Margaretta 14, Kansas Lakota 7
  • Cedarville 41, Spring. Cath. Cent. 0
  • Celina 49, Lima Shawnee 7
  • Centerville 26, Beavercreek 0
  • Chagrin Falls Kenston 38, South 8
  • Chillicothe 31, Jackson 17
  • Chillicothe Unioto 28, Piketon 12
  • Chillicothe Zane Trace 34, Chillicothe Huntington 6
  • Cin. Anderson 46, Cin. Walnut Hills 0
  • Cin. Colerain 37, Cin. Oak Hills 6
  • Cin. Hills Christian Academy 45, Miami Valley Christian Academy 12
  • Cin. La Salle 13, Cin. Elder 7
  • Cin. St. Xavier 16, Lou. St. Xavier, Ky. 14
  • Cin. Sycamore 20, Cin. Princeton 9
  • Cin. West Clermont 35, Milford 28
  • Cin. Winton Woods 35, Cin. Moeller 14
  • Cin. Wyoming 31, Cin. Indian Hill 24
  • Circleville 30, Cols. Hamilton Twp. 28
  • Clarksville Clinton-Massie 48, Wilmington 0
  • Clayton Northmont 49, Miamisburg 28
  • Cle. Collinwood 30, Cle. Whitney Young 18
  • Cle. E. Tech 58, Cle. Lincoln W. 22
  • Cle. Glenville 47, Cle. Rhodes 0
  • Cle. Hay 64, Cle. John Adams 42
  • Cle. John Marshall 18, Cle. JFK 0
  • Coal Grove Dawson-Bryant 28, Ironton Rock Hill 7
  • Cols. DeSales 41, Cols. Watterson 7
  • Cols. Franklin Hts. 49, Newark 21
  • Cols. Hartley 46, Cols. St. Charles 7
  • Cols. Independence 44, Cols. Walnut Ridge 34
  • Cols. Marion-Franklin 30, Cols. South 6
  • Cols. West 48, Cols. Briggs 14
  • Columbiana Crestview 39, Lakeview, Pa. 0
  • Convoy Crestview 36, Paulding 22
  • Copley 28, Kent Roosevelt 7
  • Cortland Lakeview 28, Struthers 8
  • Coshocton 35, Warsaw River View 21
  • Covington 7, New Paris National Trail 6
  • Creston Norwayne 41, Apple Creek Waynedale 0
  • Cuyahoga Hts. 28, Independence 21
  • Dalton 34, West Salem Northwestern 21
  • Danville 21, Howard E. Knox 14
  • Day. Christian 48, Hamilton New Miami 6
  • Defiance Tinora 15, Haviland Wayne Trace 0
  • Delphos St. John’s 12, Coldwater 7
  • Doylestown Chippewa 26, Rittman 14
  • Dresden Tri-Valley 30, Zanesville Maysville 7
  • Dublin Coffman 14, Cols. Upper Arlington 7
  • Dublin Jerome 24, Worthington Kilbourne 7
  • E. Can. 51, Lore City Buckeye Trail 19
  • E. Palestine 31, Columbiana 22
  • Eastlake N. 28, Chardon 7
  • Edgerton 37, Holgate 14
  • Elida 17, Ottawa-Glandorf 6
  • Elmore Woodmore 31, Bloomdale Elmwood 22
  • Euclid 26, Shaker Hts. 12
  • Fairborn 20, Xenia 14
  • Fairfield 48, Middletown 0
  • Fairview 29, Rocky River Lutheran W. 7
  • Farrell, Pa. 34, Can. Cent. Cath. 21
  • Findlay Liberty-Benton 26, McComb 0
  • Fredericktown 42, Centerburg 7
  • Ft. Loramie 32, Lewisburg Tri-County N. 0
  • Ft. Recovery 28, St. Henry 16
  • Gahanna Cols. Academy 20, Cols. Grandview Hts. 7
  • Galion Northmor 34, Sparta Highland 12
  • Gallipolis Gallia 47, S. Point 0
  • Genoa Area 49, Fostoria 21
  • Germantown Valley View 34, Eaton 0
  • Gibsonburg 35, W. Unity Hilltop 0
  • Grafton Midview 17, Avon Lake 13
  • Granville 52, Pataskala Watkins Memorial 42
  • Green 23, Uniontown Lake 14
  • Greenwich S. Cent. 21, New London 0
  • Hanoverton United 51, Lisbon David Anderson 33
  • Harrison 41, Cin. NW 13
  • Hicksville 19, Defiance Ayersville 12
  • Hilliard Bradley 35, Delaware Hayes 7
  • Hilliard Darby 22, Dublin Scioto 3
  • Hilliard Davidson 70, Galloway Westland 0
  • Hillsboro 61, Greenfield McClain 13
  • Hubbard 22, Youngs. East 8
  • Jamestown Greeneview 35, London Madison Plains 0
  • Jeromesville Hillsdale 34, Smithville 20
  • Johnstown Northridge 26, Newark Cath. 22
  • Johnstown-Monroe 48, Heath 8
  • Kenton 49, Lima Bath 0
  • Kettering Fairmont 7, Springfield 3
  • Kings Mills Kings 48, Cin. Withrow 0
  • Kirtland 63, Gates Mills Hawken 6
  • Lakeside Danbury 34, Tol. Christian 12
  • Lancaster Fairfield Union 42, Baltimore Liberty Union 23
  • Landmark Christian 22, Morral Ridgedale 0
  • Leavittsburg LaBrae 56, Jefferson Area 20
  • Lewis Center Olentangy 35, Westerville Cent. 31
  • Lewis Center Olentangy Orange 35, Westerville S. 7
  • Lewistown Indian Lake 14, Bellefontaine Benjamin Logan 6
  • Liberty Center 27, Hamler Patrick Henry 20, OT
  • Lima Perry 28, Marion Elgin 14
  • Linsly, W.Va. 20, Shadyside 13
  • Lisbon Beaver 56, Oak Glen, W.Va. 25
  • Lodi Cloverleaf 42, Streetsboro 9
  • Logan 43, Vincent Warren 14
  • Lorain 28, E. Cle. Shaw 26
  • Lorain Clearview 49, Brooklyn 14
  • Louisville 36, Can. South 20
  • Lucas 54, Bowerston Conotton Valley 3
  • Mansfield Sr. 54, Mansfield Madison 6
  • Maria Stein Marion Local 39, Rockford Parkway 0
  • Marietta 17, Zanesville 14
  • Marion Pleasant 41, Ontario 14
  • Marysville 29, Grove City Cent. Crossing 7
  • Mason 36, Liberty Twp. Lakota E. 0
  • Massillon Perry 24, Can. Glenoak 7
  • Maumee 27, Perrysburg 14
  • McDermott Scioto NW 28, Willow Wood Symmes Valley 6
  • McDonald 41, Lowellville 6
  • McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley 38, Dola Hardin Northern 12
  • Mechanicsburg 30, Milford Center Fairbanks 14
  • Medina 38, Solon 28
  • Medina Buckeye 49, Sheffield Brookside 0
  • Mentor 55, Elyria 6
  • Mentor Lake Cath. 38, Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit 0
  • Middlefield Cardinal 54, Burton Berkshire 7
  • Middletown Fenwick 13, Day. Carroll 7
  • Milan Edison 17, Huron 7
  • Milton-Union 38, Waynesville 12
  • Mineral Ridge 55, Sebring McKinley 0
  • Minster 20, Anna 7
  • Morrow Little Miami 41, Troy Christian 0
  • Mt. Orab Western Brown 16, Batavia 6
  • N. Baltimore 46, Vanlue 21
  • N. Robinson Col. Crawford 34, Upper Sandusky 14
  • N. Royalton 42, Cuyahoga Falls 7
  • NDCL 28, Parma Padua 14
  • Navarre Fairless 35, Massillon Tuslaw 20
  • New Albany 27, Groveport-Madison 20
  • New Concord John Glenn 49, Crooksville 7
  • New Richmond 51, Goshen 14
  • Niles McKinley 47, Ashtabula Edgewood 14
  • Northwood 69, Montpelier 38
  • Norwalk 20, Tiffin Columbian 14
  • Oak Harbor 17, Port Clinton 7
  • Oberlin 34, Columbia Station Columbia 20
  • Oberlin Firelands 31, LaGrange Keystone 13
  • Olmsted Falls 49, N. Olmsted 7
  • Orange 20, Beachwood 7
  • Oregon Clay 20, Lima Sr. 7
  • Orrville 42, Wooster Triway 9
  • Orwell Grand Valley 42, Conneaut 24
  • Oxford Talawanda 10, Hamilton Ross 8
  • Pandora-Gilboa 54, Cory-Rawson 12
  • Pemberville Eastwood 30, Millbury Lake 0
  • Peninsula Woodridge 40, Akr. Springfield 10
  • Philo 28, New Lexington 10
  • Plain City Jonathan Alder 21, St. Paris Graham 6
  • Pomeroy Meigs 40, Albany Alexander 0
  • Powell Olentangy Liberty 35, Westerville N. 8
  • Proctorville Fairland 46, Chesapeake 28
  • Ravenna 50, Mogadore Field 6
  • Ravenna SE 26, Garrettsville Garfield 21
  • Reynoldsburg 42, Lancaster 34
  • Riverside Stebbins 19, W. Carrollton 0
  • Rocky River 32, Elyria Cath. 10
  • Rootstown 24, Mogadore 7
  • S. Charleston SE 7, Spring. Greenon 3
  • Salineville Southern 69, Leetonia 0
  • Sandusky 40, Sandusky Perkins 9
  • Sarahsville Shenandoah 50, Caldwell 6
  • Shelby 53, Vermilion 0
  • Sherwood Fairview 35, Antwerp 0
  • Sidney 40, Greenville 8
  • Sidney Lehman 45, DeGraff Riverside 14
  • Spencerville 38, Delphos Jefferson 6
  • Spring. Shawnee 13, New Carlisle Tecumseh 7
  • Springboro 38, Lebanon 7
  • St. Clairsville 35, E. Liverpool 20
  • St. Marys Memorial 10, Wapakoneta 0
  • Steubenville 30, Hunting Valley University 0
  • Stow-Munroe Falls 28, Brecksville-Broadview Hts. 6
  • Strongsville 41, Brunswick 0
  • Sullivan Black River 53, Wellington 0
  • Swanton 33, Archbold 27, 4OT
  • Sycamore Mohawk 44, Edon 14
  • Sylvania Northview 19, Sylvania Southview 7
  • Thornville Sheridan 61, McConnelsville Morgan 7
  • Tiffin Calvert 41, Willard 14
  • Tipp City Bethel 59, Union City Mississinawa Valley 6
  • Tol. Ottawa Hills 41, Oregon Stritch 0
  • Tol. St. Francis 21, Fremont Ross 7
  • Tol. St. John’s 13, Tol. Cent. Cath. 6
  • Tol. Whitmer 49, Findlay 14
  • Tontogany Otsego 34, Rossford 0
  • Trenton Edgewood 35, Cin. Mt. Healthy 14
  • Trotwood-Madison 14, Huber Hts. Wayne 7
  • Troy 32, Piqua 6
  • Urbana 35, Spring. NW 14
  • Utica 27, Hebron Lakewood 26
  • Van Buren 59, Arcadia 0
  • Van Wert 48, Defiance 7
  • Vandalia Butler 21, Tipp City Tippecanoe 13
  • Versailles 21, New Bremen 6
  • Vienna Mathews 35, Newbury 17
  • W. Jefferson 49, N. Lewisburg Triad 13
  • W. Lafayette Ridgewood 56, Newcomerstown 7
  • Wadsworth 49, Hudson 35
  • Warren Howland 28, Akr. East 15
  • Warren JFK 34, Louisville Aquinas 3
  • Wauseon 48, Delta 0
  • Waverly 45, Bidwell River Valley 14
  • Waynesfield-Goshen 40, Ridgeway Ridgemont 8
  • Wheelersburg 41, Portsmouth W. 7
  • Whitehall-Yearling 22, London 14
  • Whitehouse Anthony Wayne 35, Holland Springfield 0
  • Wickliffe 34, Geneva 31
  • Windham 54, Andover Pymatuning Valley 24
  • Woodsfield Monroe Cent. 51, Zanesville W. Muskingum 8
  • Wooster 34, Ashland 31
  • Youngs. Boardman 42, Ashtabula Lakeside 6
  • Youngs. Mooney 14, Austintown Fitch 7

