Football Friday Nite: Week 10 scores

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Friday night, our Football Friday Nite tailgate pulled into Danville, where the Blue Devils took on the East Knox Bulldogs.

NBC4 crews visited the following games:

Groveport at New Albany

Bishop Watterson at St. Francis DeSales

Westerville Central at Olentangy

Olentangy Orange at Westerville South

Dublin Coffman at Upper Arlington

Lancaster at Reynoldsburg

Independence at Walnut Ridge

Fairbanks at Mechanicsburg

Friday’s scores:

Ada 41, Harrod Allen E. 0

Akr. Coventry 45, Norton 0

Akr. Manchester 58, Cuyahoga Falls CVCA 42

Amherst Steele 41, Westlake 0

Ansonia 59, Bradford 0

Arlington 12, Leipsic 6, OT

Ashland Crestview 28, Plymouth 14

Ashland Mapleton 42, Collins Western Reserve 35

Ashville Teays Valley 24, Amanda-Clearcreek 7

Attica Seneca E. 42, Carey 13

Avon 63, Berea-Midpark 35

Bascom Hopewell-Loudon 12, Mt. Blanchard Riverdale 6

Bay Village Bay 34, Parma Hts. Valley Forge 0

Beallsville 36, Paden City, W.Va. 20

Beaver Eastern 64, Manchester 13

Bellbrook 10, Day. Oakwood 0

Bellefontaine 28, Spring. Kenton Ridge 6

Bellville Clear Fork 41, Marion Harding 14

Belmont Union Local 49, Barnesville 20

Berlin Center Western Reserve 43, N. Jackson Jackson-Milton 0

Bethel-Tate 53, Fayetteville-Perry 14

Beverly Ft. Frye 49, Steubenville Cath. Cent. 13

Blanchester 48, Lees Creek E. Clinton 7

Bloom-Carroll 41, Circleville Logan Elm 0

Bluffton 28, Columbus Grove 27

Bowling Green 19, Napoleon 7

Brookfield 64, Warren Champion 6

Bryan 35, Metamora Evergreen 0

Bucyrus 46, Crestline 18

Bucyrus Wynford 29, New Washington Buckeye Cent. 8

Byesville Meadowbrook 38, Cambridge 0

Cadiz Harrison Cent. 70, Rayland Buckeye 34

Camden Preble Shawnee 14, Monroe 7

Cameron, W.Va. 52, Bridgeport 6

Campbell Memorial 31, Newton Falls 0

Canal Fulton Northwest 48, Loudonville 14

Canal Winchester 38, Sunbury Big Walnut 6

Canfield 38, Poland Seminary 0

Canfield S. Range 38, Sharpsville, Pa. 7

Cardington-Lincoln 63, Mt. Gilead 36

Carlisle 43, New Lebanon Dixie 13

Casstown Miami E. 7, W. Alexandria Twin Valley S. 0

Castalia Margaretta 14, Kansas Lakota 7

Cedarville 41, Spring. Cath. Cent. 0

Celina 49, Lima Shawnee 7

Centerville 26, Beavercreek 0

Chagrin Falls Kenston 38, South 8

Chillicothe 31, Jackson 17

Chillicothe Unioto 28, Piketon 12

Chillicothe Zane Trace 34, Chillicothe Huntington 6

Cin. Anderson 46, Cin. Walnut Hills 0

Cin. Colerain 37, Cin. Oak Hills 6

Cin. Hills Christian Academy 45, Miami Valley Christian Academy 12

Cin. La Salle 13, Cin. Elder 7

Cin. St. Xavier 16, Lou. St. Xavier, Ky. 14

Cin. Sycamore 20, Cin. Princeton 9

Cin. West Clermont 35, Milford 28

Cin. Winton Woods 35, Cin. Moeller 14

Cin. Wyoming 31, Cin. Indian Hill 24

Circleville 30, Cols. Hamilton Twp. 28

Clarksville Clinton-Massie 48, Wilmington 0

Clayton Northmont 49, Miamisburg 28

Cle. Collinwood 30, Cle. Whitney Young 18

Cle. E. Tech 58, Cle. Lincoln W. 22

Cle. Glenville 47, Cle. Rhodes 0

Cle. Hay 64, Cle. John Adams 42

Cle. John Marshall 18, Cle. JFK 0

Coal Grove Dawson-Bryant 28, Ironton Rock Hill 7

Cols. DeSales 41, Cols. Watterson 7

Cols. Franklin Hts. 49, Newark 21

Cols. Hartley 46, Cols. St. Charles 7

Cols. Independence 44, Cols. Walnut Ridge 34

Cols. Marion-Franklin 30, Cols. South 6

Cols. West 48, Cols. Briggs 14

Columbiana Crestview 39, Lakeview, Pa. 0

Convoy Crestview 36, Paulding 22

Copley 28, Kent Roosevelt 7

Cortland Lakeview 28, Struthers 8

Coshocton 35, Warsaw River View 21

Covington 7, New Paris National Trail 6

Creston Norwayne 41, Apple Creek Waynedale 0

Cuyahoga Hts. 28, Independence 21

Dalton 34, West Salem Northwestern 21

Danville 21, Howard E. Knox 14

Day. Christian 48, Hamilton New Miami 6

Defiance Tinora 15, Haviland Wayne Trace 0

Delphos St. John’s 12, Coldwater 7

Doylestown Chippewa 26, Rittman 14

Dresden Tri-Valley 30, Zanesville Maysville 7

Dublin Coffman 14, Cols. Upper Arlington 7

Dublin Jerome 24, Worthington Kilbourne 7

E. Can. 51, Lore City Buckeye Trail 19

E. Palestine 31, Columbiana 22

Eastlake N. 28, Chardon 7

Edgerton 37, Holgate 14

Elida 17, Ottawa-Glandorf 6

Elmore Woodmore 31, Bloomdale Elmwood 22

Euclid 26, Shaker Hts. 12

Fairborn 20, Xenia 14

Fairfield 48, Middletown 0

Fairview 29, Rocky River Lutheran W. 7

Farrell, Pa. 34, Can. Cent. Cath. 21

Findlay Liberty-Benton 26, McComb 0

Fredericktown 42, Centerburg 7

Ft. Loramie 32, Lewisburg Tri-County N. 0

Ft. Recovery 28, St. Henry 16

Gahanna Cols. Academy 20, Cols. Grandview Hts. 7

Galion Northmor 34, Sparta Highland 12

Gallipolis Gallia 47, S. Point 0

Genoa Area 49, Fostoria 21

Germantown Valley View 34, Eaton 0

Gibsonburg 35, W. Unity Hilltop 0

Grafton Midview 17, Avon Lake 13

Granville 52, Pataskala Watkins Memorial 42

Green 23, Uniontown Lake 14

Greenwich S. Cent. 21, New London 0

Hanoverton United 51, Lisbon David Anderson 33

Harrison 41, Cin. NW 13

Hicksville 19, Defiance Ayersville 12

Hilliard Bradley 35, Delaware Hayes 7

Hilliard Darby 22, Dublin Scioto 3

Hilliard Davidson 70, Galloway Westland 0

Hillsboro 61, Greenfield McClain 13

Hubbard 22, Youngs. East 8

Jamestown Greeneview 35, London Madison Plains 0

Jeromesville Hillsdale 34, Smithville 20

Johnstown Northridge 26, Newark Cath. 22

Johnstown-Monroe 48, Heath 8

Kenton 49, Lima Bath 0

Kettering Fairmont 7, Springfield 3

Kings Mills Kings 48, Cin. Withrow 0

Kirtland 63, Gates Mills Hawken 6

Lakeside Danbury 34, Tol. Christian 12

Lancaster Fairfield Union 42, Baltimore Liberty Union 23

Landmark Christian 22, Morral Ridgedale 0

Leavittsburg LaBrae 56, Jefferson Area 20

Lewis Center Olentangy 35, Westerville Cent. 31

Lewis Center Olentangy Orange 35, Westerville S. 7

Lewistown Indian Lake 14, Bellefontaine Benjamin Logan 6

Liberty Center 27, Hamler Patrick Henry 20, OT

Lima Perry 28, Marion Elgin 14

Linsly, W.Va. 20, Shadyside 13

Lisbon Beaver 56, Oak Glen, W.Va. 25

Lodi Cloverleaf 42, Streetsboro 9

Logan 43, Vincent Warren 14

Lorain 28, E. Cle. Shaw 26

Lorain Clearview 49, Brooklyn 14

Louisville 36, Can. South 20

Lucas 54, Bowerston Conotton Valley 3

Mansfield Sr. 54, Mansfield Madison 6

Maria Stein Marion Local 39, Rockford Parkway 0

Marietta 17, Zanesville 14

Marion Pleasant 41, Ontario 14

Marysville 29, Grove City Cent. Crossing 7

Mason 36, Liberty Twp. Lakota E. 0

Massillon Perry 24, Can. Glenoak 7

Maumee 27, Perrysburg 14

McDermott Scioto NW 28, Willow Wood Symmes Valley 6

McDonald 41, Lowellville 6

McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley 38, Dola Hardin Northern 12

Mechanicsburg 30, Milford Center Fairbanks 14

Medina 38, Solon 28

Medina Buckeye 49, Sheffield Brookside 0

Mentor 55, Elyria 6

Mentor Lake Cath. 38, Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit 0

Middlefield Cardinal 54, Burton Berkshire 7

Middletown Fenwick 13, Day. Carroll 7

Milan Edison 17, Huron 7

Milton-Union 38, Waynesville 12

Mineral Ridge 55, Sebring McKinley 0

Minster 20, Anna 7

Morrow Little Miami 41, Troy Christian 0

Mt. Orab Western Brown 16, Batavia 6

N. Baltimore 46, Vanlue 21

N. Robinson Col. Crawford 34, Upper Sandusky 14

N. Royalton 42, Cuyahoga Falls 7

NDCL 28, Parma Padua 14

Navarre Fairless 35, Massillon Tuslaw 20

New Albany 27, Groveport-Madison 20

New Concord John Glenn 49, Crooksville 7

New Richmond 51, Goshen 14

Niles McKinley 47, Ashtabula Edgewood 14

Northwood 69, Montpelier 38

Norwalk 20, Tiffin Columbian 14

Oak Harbor 17, Port Clinton 7

Oberlin 34, Columbia Station Columbia 20

Oberlin Firelands 31, LaGrange Keystone 13

Olmsted Falls 49, N. Olmsted 7

Orange 20, Beachwood 7

Oregon Clay 20, Lima Sr. 7

Orrville 42, Wooster Triway 9

Orwell Grand Valley 42, Conneaut 24

Oxford Talawanda 10, Hamilton Ross 8

Pandora-Gilboa 54, Cory-Rawson 12

Pemberville Eastwood 30, Millbury Lake 0

Peninsula Woodridge 40, Akr. Springfield 10

Philo 28, New Lexington 10

Plain City Jonathan Alder 21, St. Paris Graham 6

Pomeroy Meigs 40, Albany Alexander 0

Powell Olentangy Liberty 35, Westerville N. 8

Proctorville Fairland 46, Chesapeake 28

Ravenna 50, Mogadore Field 6

Ravenna SE 26, Garrettsville Garfield 21

Reynoldsburg 42, Lancaster 34

Riverside Stebbins 19, W. Carrollton 0

Rocky River 32, Elyria Cath. 10

Rootstown 24, Mogadore 7

S. Charleston SE 7, Spring. Greenon 3

Salineville Southern 69, Leetonia 0

Sandusky 40, Sandusky Perkins 9

Sarahsville Shenandoah 50, Caldwell 6

Shelby 53, Vermilion 0

Sherwood Fairview 35, Antwerp 0

Sidney 40, Greenville 8

Sidney Lehman 45, DeGraff Riverside 14

Spencerville 38, Delphos Jefferson 6

Spring. Shawnee 13, New Carlisle Tecumseh 7

Springboro 38, Lebanon 7

St. Clairsville 35, E. Liverpool 20

St. Marys Memorial 10, Wapakoneta 0

Steubenville 30, Hunting Valley University 0

Stow-Munroe Falls 28, Brecksville-Broadview Hts. 6

Strongsville 41, Brunswick 0

Sullivan Black River 53, Wellington 0

Swanton 33, Archbold 27, 4OT

Sycamore Mohawk 44, Edon 14

Sylvania Northview 19, Sylvania Southview 7

Thornville Sheridan 61, McConnelsville Morgan 7

Tiffin Calvert 41, Willard 14

Tipp City Bethel 59, Union City Mississinawa Valley 6

Tol. Ottawa Hills 41, Oregon Stritch 0

Tol. St. Francis 21, Fremont Ross 7

Tol. St. John’s 13, Tol. Cent. Cath. 6

Tol. Whitmer 49, Findlay 14

Tontogany Otsego 34, Rossford 0

Trenton Edgewood 35, Cin. Mt. Healthy 14

Trotwood-Madison 14, Huber Hts. Wayne 7

Troy 32, Piqua 6

Urbana 35, Spring. NW 14

Utica 27, Hebron Lakewood 26

Van Buren 59, Arcadia 0

Van Wert 48, Defiance 7

Vandalia Butler 21, Tipp City Tippecanoe 13

Versailles 21, New Bremen 6

Vienna Mathews 35, Newbury 17

W. Jefferson 49, N. Lewisburg Triad 13

W. Lafayette Ridgewood 56, Newcomerstown 7

Wadsworth 49, Hudson 35

Warren Howland 28, Akr. East 15

Warren JFK 34, Louisville Aquinas 3

Wauseon 48, Delta 0

Waverly 45, Bidwell River Valley 14

Waynesfield-Goshen 40, Ridgeway Ridgemont 8

Wheelersburg 41, Portsmouth W. 7

Whitehall-Yearling 22, London 14

Whitehouse Anthony Wayne 35, Holland Springfield 0

Wickliffe 34, Geneva 31

Windham 54, Andover Pymatuning Valley 24

Woodsfield Monroe Cent. 51, Zanesville W. Muskingum 8

Wooster 34, Ashland 31

Youngs. Boardman 42, Ashtabula Lakeside 6

Youngs. Mooney 14, Austintown Fitch 7