Looking to buy the iPhoneX? Here are the top carrier deals

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Pre-orders for Apple’s iPhoneX are now underway. If you’re debating buying the $999 phone, you could save some cash if you’re willing to switch carriers.

We rounded up the top deals from the places where you can currently pre-order your device.

As always, you could choose to order your device directly from Apple. You won’t find any discounts doing it this way though.

Apple retails the iPhone X for $999 for 64GB and $1,149 for the 256GB. They do offer payment plans through the iPhone Upgrade Program. That will let you get the 64GB for $49.91 a month or $56.16 for the 256GB, but that also comes with Apple Care included in the price.

You can pre-order the iPhone X right now through AT&T’s website, but it will cost you 99 cents more than what you’d pay at the Apple Store. That’s because AT&T prices the 64GB model at $999.99.

The 256GB model isn’t currently listed, but AT&T says it will be available soon.

It’s a bit cheaper monthly to finance the phone through AT&T. That’s because unlike Apple, AT&T offers financing over 30 months instead of 24. That drops the monthly cost to you to $33.34.

If you need to lower the price, AT&T is offering up to $300 in credits when you trade in your iPhone 7 Plus or up to $200 in credits on other select devices.

Just like AT&T, Verizon has added an extra 99 cents to the cost of both models of the iPhone X.

Unlike AT&T, Verizon’s financing plan is over 24 months. That means you’ll pay $41.66 monthly for the 64GB model and $47.91 for the 256GB model. There’s also a one-time $30 activation fee.

You can lower that price even further by trading in certain devices. Have an iPhone 7 or a Galaxy S8? Verizon will give you $300 off the price of the phone as long as you choose the monthly payment plan. The credit brings the monthly price to $29.16 a month for the 64GB model.

Verizon is also taking even older model phones, like the iPhone 6, iPhone 5 and even Samsung Galaxy devices. You can get between $100 and $200 back, depending on the device.

The trade-in deals get even better on T-Mobile, especially if you have an older phone. The carrier will give you $300 off the iPhone X if you trade devices as old as the iPhone 6. Other devices will also shave some down some of the price.

T-Mobile also has the lowest monthly installment pricing — as low as $17.50 a month for 24 months for the 64GB model — but there’s a catch. You would need to get the full $300 credit and also make a down payment of $279.99.

Sprint is also offering the iPhone X on its website. You can pay for it in full or do monthly payments.

If you have a newer phone, like a Galaxy S7, LG G5, Google Pixel, or iPhone 7, you can really save some cash. AT&T will give you up to $350 off the price if the iPhone X with that eligible trade in.

That would bring your monthly payment to $22.22 per month after the credit is applied. Just take note of the fine print which reads, “Reqs 18-mo lease for well-qualified customer w/new line activation or eligible upgrade and eligible trade in.”