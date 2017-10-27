Newark women sue Ohio Habitat for Humanity group

NEWARK, OH (AP) — Two women who have filed a lawsuit against an Ohio branch of Habitat for Humanity say the organization is refusing to pay for replacement homes after theirs were destroyed by a fire sparked by poor electrical work.

Brittany Park and Natalie Hosom filed a lawsuit against Habitat for Humanity MidOhio this week. They say they’re still paying mortgages on homes in Newark that no longer exist following the January 2016 fire.

The Columbus Dispatch reports neither the Newark Fire Department nor a private fire inspector were able to determine an exact cause of the fire.

CEO of Habitat for Humanity MidOhio E.J. Thomas says many of the lawsuit’s claims are inaccurate, and the organization will counter the lawsuit.

