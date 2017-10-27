Ohio ‘Food Stamp Millionaire’ sentenced for welfare fraud

NOVELTY, OH (WCMH) – An Ohio man known as Geauga County’s “Food Stamp Millionaire” will serve 30 days in jail for welfare fraud.

Pascal Mahvi was convicted last month of two fraud-related charged for taking more than $8,300 in food stamps over a two-year period of time, WKYC reported.

In addition to 30 days in jail, Mahvi was sentenced to three years of probation, a $2,750 fine and a six-month suspended jail sentence.

For two years Mahvi’s family collected about $300 a month in food stamps. They also received Medicaid.

Last year, authorities raided Mahvi’s $800k suburban Cleveland home.

According to prosecutors, Mahvi did not disclose his wealth, including his home, cars, stabled horses and undeveloped property worth tens of millions of dollars, WKYC reported.

Last year, Mahvi denied any wrongdoing and maintains he’s eligible for aid since his home – worth more than $800,000 – and personal belongings don’t prevent him from receiving government assistance.

