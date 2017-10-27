Ohio fourth graders protest city hall for longer trick-or-treating

BROOK PARK, OH (AP) — An unusually young group of protesters have taken up their cause in an Ohio city.

Fourth grade students from Brook Park Memorial Elementary School marched to City Hall Thursday for longer trick-or-treating hours. The students wanted to extend their time by 30 minutes in Brook Park, which would have trick-of-treating run from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Close to 200 children signed a petition for the change and brought it to Democratic Mayor Tom Coyne. After meeting with the protesters, Coyne decided to grant their wishes.

The march was part of a lesson on government, and Coyne says he was happy to play a part.

Coyne says those wanting to make a difference and a change in their communities need to get involved.