Ohio National Guard soldiers bringing relief supplies to Puerto Rico

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Since hurricane Harvey, more than 200 Ohio National Guard soldiers and airmen have supported hurricane relief efforts in Texas, Florida, Puerto Rico and the US Virgin Islands.

Soldiers from the 1483rd transportation company based out of Walbridge, Ohio will be transporting food, water and equipment to those hurricane relief efforts in Puerto Rico.

These soldiers are ready to head out on a mission that can last for days or maybe even months. They got the call three days ago to prepare for the six-hour flight.

“If we are not in combat we are helping those in need closest to us and that is right here in the United States, said Sargent Jason Carmen, with the US Army.

Friday, more than 40 soldiers flew out. Forty more will make the trip on Sunday. Many of these men and women are leaving behind their families.

“My youngest is two-years-old and she just thinks daddy is a work,” said Carmen.

“There is a lot of people from Ohio that has family in Puerto Rico and some of the guys that serve have family in Puerto Rico and we are excited to get there and assist any way we can,” Commander Derrick Leimeister, for the 1834rd Transportation Company.

