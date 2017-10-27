One critically injured in east Columbus shooting

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — One person was critically injured Friday night after shots were fired in an east Columbus neighborhood.

It happened around 8:09pm on Melroy Avenue near South Hamilton Road.

According to Columbus police, the victim was taken to Grant Medical Center in critical condition.

No suspect information has been released.

