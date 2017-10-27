One person injured after north Columbus house fire

COLUMBUS (WCMH)– One person was injured in a structure fire in north Columbus Friday morning.

Crews were called to the two-unit building on the 2100 block of Summit View Road just before 3:45 am, after a neighbor called 9-1-1.

One 67-year-old man was taken to OSU Medical Center.

Officials say he has second-degree burns on his hands, but is in stable condition.

He was able to get out of the home himself and was outside of the home when crews arrived on scene.

The victim’s son was also home at the time of the fire, but was not injured.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this point, but officials say it appears to have started in the rear of the residence.