One person injured after north Columbus house fire

By Published: Updated:

COLUMBUS (WCMH)– One person was injured in a structure fire in north Columbus Friday morning.

Crews were called to the two-unit building on the 2100 block of Summit View Road just before 3:45 am, after a neighbor called 9-1-1.

One 67-year-old man was taken to OSU Medical Center.

Officials say he has second-degree burns on his hands, but is in stable condition.

He was able to get out of the home himself and was outside of the home when crews arrived on scene.

The victim’s son was also home at the time of the fire, but was not injured.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this point, but officials say it appears to have started in the rear of the residence.

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s