PETA gives out adult, profanity laced novel as part of a free children’s book program

FRANKLIN, Va. (WAVY) — Michelle Bobo’s cat Cody is healing well after his surgery. But it may take her a bit longer to recover from the reading material her young son brought home.

“I was in shock, and I just kept saying ‘oh my gosh, oh my gosh,’ and it just kept getting worse the more and more I flipped through it,” said Michelle Bobo.

The book, called Fetch. How a Bad Dog Brought Me Home, was handed with two other actual children books to her three sons. But that book is not made for children at all.

“We ran errands, I heard giggles from the back seat. Kind of said ‘what’s so funny’ and they said it was the ‘f-word’ in the book,” Bobo explained.

Inside the graphic novel was nearly every swear word in the book — and very adult topics.

“It shows pictures of the dad hitting the mother, and then it goes on to her being a teenager and she has suicidal thoughts,” Bobo told 10 On Your Side. “I’m not mad at the author, that’s our right in America to do and say what we want really, but I’m mad that PETA pushed this on my child.”

She called PETA, but says she was not happy with the response. “She said ‘well what do you want me to do about it.’”

That’s when Bobo says she suggested a refund. “So if they do that, I will take the $30 and go buy my children some good books with that money.”

In an emailed statement to 10 On Your Side, PETA writes:

Publishers and authors donate books to PETA’s Barks & Books literary program, which gives children a free book like How to Heal a Broken Wing or The Three Little Pigs Save the Earth to take home after they bring their animal companions to PETA’s veterinary clinics. These age-appropriate books teach kids a message of kindness to animals and each other. We regret that a book meant for a more mature audience was inadvertently given to a younger child, together with two other age-appropriate books for the other children in that family. The mistake was immediately realized, and all copies of the book were withdrawn, but the children’s mother chose to keep the book and demanded a refund for the already low-cost sterilization of her cat. For a list of books and to see photos of very excited and happy children with books that they’ve received through this program, visit our blog.”