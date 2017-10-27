PHOTOS: Blue Jackets top Winnipeg Jets in overtime 2-1

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Josh Anderson scored the game-winning goal Friday between the Columbus Blue Jackets and the Winnipeg Jets.
PHOTOS: Columbus Blue Jackets vs. Winnipeg Jets 10/27/17
PHOTOS: Columbus Blue Jackets vs. Winnipeg Jets 10/27/17 x
Latest Galleries
-
PHOTOS: Baby eastern black rhinoceros
-
PHOTOS: Previewing Ohio State vs Penn State
-
PHOTOS: Past Paras Pumpkins
-
PHOTOS: Blue Jackets and Buffalo Sabres 10/25
-
PHOTOS: Blue Jackets and Buffalo Sabres 10/25
-
Richard Spencer supporters charged with attempted homicide
-
PHOTOS: Border Wall Prototypes
-
Jessica Kooreman’s childhood photos
-
Joey Mantia’s childhood photos
-
California Wildfires