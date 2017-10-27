Pilot forced to land cocaine-laden plane gets 8 years

By Published:
Sylvain Desjardins

COLUMBUS (AP) — A Canadian pilot who landed a plane carrying 290 pounds (132 kilograms) of cocaine in Ohio because of engine problems has been sentenced to eight years in prison.

Sylvain Desjardins pleaded guilty in July to possession of cocaine with intent to distribute.

Prosecutors told The Columbus Dispatch that the federal judge considered the guilty plea when sentencing Desjardins on Friday. He had faced up to 12 years in prison.

Desjardins landed the plane at Ohio University’s airport in March because an engine began smoking. The plane was met by sheriff’s deputies, university police and federal agents.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection had tracked the Windsor, Ontario-bound twin-engine plane after it left the Bahamas.

Desjardins’ attorney said earlier that his client had refused to cooperate with authorities.

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s