Police: Teen shoots, kills homeless man who rode off with beer money

PINELLAS PARK, FL (WCMH) – A homeless man was shot in Florida and killed after police say he tried to ride off with a 16-year-old boy’s beer money.

Pinellas Park police say 44-year-old John Asch died Wednesday at a hospital. Asch was shot Monday evening near a convenience store, WFLA reported.

According to police, 16-year-old Jason A. Olivo-Smith gave Asch money to buy beer at the convenience store. Instead of buying the beer, Asch rode away on a bicycle with Olivo-Smith’s money.

Asch was homeless and lived near the store, WFTS reported.

Police said Olivo-Smith then chased Asch down and shot him in the head.

The 16-year-old suspect was located Thursday afternoon and is now in custody.

Olivo-Smith is charged with first-degree murder.

Olivo-Smith will be booked into the Pinellas County Juvenile Assessment Center.