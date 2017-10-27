Pres. Trump at Halloween Event: ‘I cannot believe the media produced such beautiful children’

By Published: Updated:
WASHINGTON, DC - OCTOBER 27: U.S. President Donald Trump meets with children of journalists and White House staffers in the Oval Office at the White House, October 27, 2017 in Washington, DC. The children were dressed in costume for Halloween. (Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump has welcomed the children of White House reporters into the Oval Office for some early Halloween treats.

The president dispensed plenty of candy and compliments to the costumed youngsters.

Trump called the children “beautiful.” And he congratulated their parents for doing a good job — at least of raising kids if not in their coverage of the White House.

“I cannot believe the media produced such beautiful children,” said Trump.

“Well, you have no weight problems — that’s the good news, right?” Trump said to one girl as he handed her a piece of candy.

Trump also asked the youngsters how they get treated by the press. He predicted it’s better than “anybody in the world.”

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s