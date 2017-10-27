Rep. Steve Stivers plans book to honor Ohio veterans

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Central Ohio Congressman Steve Stivers (R-15th Dist.) wants to honor a veteran in your life.

Stivers, who is a Brigadier General in the Ohio National Guard, wants to share the stories of sacrifice and heroism for the men and women in his district who put on a uniform and served their country.

“We are creating a veterans book for veterans from Southern and Central Ohio,” he told NBC4’s Colleen Marshall, “and if anybody is a veteran or knows a veteran they would like to nominate for this book they should send us their information.”

Stivers’ office will review all the nominations that come in and select stories to share in the veterans book. They are asking for information about the type of military service, the background of the veteran, the reason they should be honored and a photograph of the vet. The deadline for submitting nominations is Tuesday, October 31st.

“There are so many veterans whose stories need to told,” said Stivers, “and we are excited about putting this together to honor veterans for Veterans Day.”

You can contact Stivers’ office by calling 614-771-4968 or by going to his website at http://www.stivers.house.gov.