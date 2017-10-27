Season’s first snow possible this weekend across Ohio

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – It is that time of the year again, when Mother Nature can’t make up her mind what to bring us. In Ohio, we can have just about anything in October from heat in the 80s and 90s to snow and cold.
This weekend our first chances of snow will be possible!
Before you get excited, this is not a snowfall you might be wishing for. We have a sharp cold front with temperatures behind the front only in the lower 40s right now. This will drop overnight lows back into the 30s at night, and there will be plenty of cold air above us to keep snow showers close to the ground.
I do not expect much in our area more than some wet snow flakes possible overnight tonight and into the morning.
How uncommon are snow flakes in October?
Not that uncommon, in fact the 30 year average (1981-2010) shows that we average about 1/5″ of snow in October.
Snowfall average per month (1981-2010):
- 0.2″ October
- 0.9″ November
- 5.0″ December
- 9.2″ January
- 6.1″ February
- 4.2″ March
- 1.1″ April
When was the last time we had at least flurries or better in October in Columbus?
It was only a few years ago, in fact, we had 3 straight Octobers with at least flakes, and 5 years ago, we had almost a half inch of snowfall.
- October 2014: Trace (Flurries)
- October 2013: Trace (Flurries)
- October 2012: 0.6″
In 2012, we had 3 straight days with flurries (or better) that month:
- October 29, 2012: Trace
- October 30, 2012: 0.6″
- October 31, 2012: Trace
When was the last time we had snow flurries this early in the season (assuming we get some tonight/Saturday)?
It was only a few years ago when we had our first snowflakes falling on October 4, 2014. It was only a trace amount of snowfall, but it was our earliest since September 29th of 1967 when we had flurries at the end of the month.
Below is a listing of our average first measurable snowfall for Columbus since 1931:
Fun trivia, 2016 was the only year two have TWO first snowfalls! We had our first for the 15-16 season, and for the 16-17 season.
|Season
|First Measurable Snow
|1931-1932
|Nov-27 (1931)
|1932-1933
|Dec-10 (1932)
|1933-1934
|Nov-08 (1933)
|1934-1935
|Dec-08 (1934)
|1935-1936
|Nov-29 (1935)
|1936-1937
|Nov-04 (1936)
|1937-1938
|Nov-18 (1937)
|1938-1939
|Nov-23 (1938)
|1939-1940
|Dec-03 (1939)
|1940-1941
|Nov-15 (1940)
|1941-1942
|Nov-09 (1941)
|1942-1943
|Nov-29 (1942)
|1943-1944
|Nov-10 (1943)
|1944-1945
|Dec-11 (1944)
|1945-1946
|Nov-22 (1945)
|1946-1947
|Dec-16 (1946)
|1947-1948
|Nov-25 (1947)
|1948-1949
|Dec-10 (1948)
|1949-1950
|Dec-08 (1949)
|1950-1951
|Nov-23 (1950)
|1951-1952
|Nov-01 (1951)
|1952-1953
|Nov-29 (1952)
|1953-1954
|Nov-07 (1953)
|1954-1955
|Oct-31 (1954)
|1955-1956
|Nov-18 (1955)
|1956-1957
|Nov-21 (1956)
|1957-1958
|Dec-03 (1957)
|1958-1959
|Nov-28 (1958)
|1959-1960
|Nov-25 (1959)
|1960-1961
|Nov-29 (1960)
|1961-1962
|Nov-19 (1961)
|1962-1963
|Oct-25 (1962)
|1963-1964
|Nov-13 (1963)
|1964-1965
|Nov-29 (1964)
|1965-1966
|Nov-28 (1965)
|1966-1967
|Nov-02 (1966)
|1967-1968
|Nov-05 (1967)
|1968-1969
|Nov-09 (1968)
|1969-1970
|Nov-13 (1969)
|1970-1971
|Nov-15 (1970)
|1971-1972
|Nov-06 (1971)
|1972-1973
|Nov-26 (1972)
|1973-1974
|Dec-10 (1973)
|1974-1975
|Nov-13 (1974)
|1975-1976
|Nov-25 (1975)
|1976-1977
|Nov-21 (1976)
|1977-1978
|Nov-26 (1977)
|1978-1979
|Nov-26 (1978)
|1979-1980
|Nov-28 (1979)
|1980-1981
|Nov-17 (1980)
|1981-1982
|Nov-21 (1981)
|1982-1983
|Dec-10 (1982)
|1983-1984
|Nov-11 (1983)
|1984-1985
|Nov-18 (1984)
|1985-1986
|Dec-02 (1985)
|1986-1987
|Nov-11 (1986)
|1987-1988
|Nov-20 (1987)
|1988-1989
|Nov-06 (1988)
|1989-1990
|Oct-19 (1989)
|1990-1991
|Dec-04 (1990)
|1991-1992
|Nov-07 (1991)
|1992-1993
|Nov-05 (1992)
|1993-1994
|Oct-30 (1993)
|1994-1995
|Dec-10 (1994)
|1995-1996
|Nov-11 (1995)
|1996-1997
|Nov-09 (1996)
|1997-1998
|Nov-04 (1997)
|1998-1999
|Dec-16 (1998)
|1999-2000
|Nov-02 (1999)
|2000-2001
|Nov-14 (2000)
|2001-2002
|Dec-24 (2001)
|2002-2003
|Nov-22 (2002)
|2003-2004
|Nov-24 (2003)
|2004-2005
|Nov-25 (2004)
|2005-2006
|Nov-23 (2005)
|2006-2007
|Nov-20 (2006)
|2007-2008
|Dec-05 (2007)
|2008-2009
|Nov-17 (2008)
|2009-2010
|Dec-18 (2009)
|2010-2011
|Dec-01 (2010)
|2011-2012
|Dec-17 (2011)
|2012-2013
|Oct-30 (2012)
|2013-2014
|Nov-11 (2013)
|2014-2015
|Nov-16 (2014)
|2015-2016
|Jan-10 (2016)
|2016-2017
|Dec-09 (2016)
|Earliest
|Oct-19 (1989)
|Average
|21-Nov
|Latest
|Jan-10 (2016)
If you have any questions about snow, first snowfalls, or any other weather questions, email me, dmazza@wcmh.com
Stay warm this weekend, and send any pics you have of snowflakes in! We love to share them!
-Dave