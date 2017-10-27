Sex offender convicted of raping girl waiting on school bus in Dayton

Randy Stanaford mugshot/Montgomery County Jail

DAYTON, OH (AP) — A registered sex offender has been convicted of kidnapping and raping an 11-year-old Ohio girl who had been waiting for a school bus.

Jurors in Dayton convicted 39-year-old Randy Stanaford on all counts Friday.

Stanaford was arrested just days after the girl was abducted and sexually assaulted in September 2016. He had pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Prosecutors say Stanaford had a knife when he grabbed the girl at the bus stop and raped her in a nearby yard.

State records show Stanaford spent five years in prison for attempted kidnapping and public indecency. His sex offender registration lists him as living homeless in Dayton.

Defense attorney Ben Swift says he was disappointed with the verdict and that Stanaford plans to appeal.

