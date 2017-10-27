State Highway Patrol troopers seize 70 pounds of marijuana from California man

CREDIT: Ohio State Highway Patrol

PERRYSBURG, OH (WCMH) — The Ohio State Highway Patrol has filed felony charges against a California man after a Tuesday traffic stop in Wood County.

Troopers stopped a 2001 Acura MDX with California license plates on Oct. 24 at 12:05pm. The driver, 25-year-old Pablo Ryan Herrerra of California, was pulled over for a following too close violation on I-80 near milepost 65.

A Patrol drug-sniffing dog alerted to the vehicle, and officers found 70 pounds of marijuana, valued at approximately $280,000.

Herrerra was charged with possession and trafficking in marijuana, both second-degree felonies.

