Thousands of students in Ross Co. rally to pledge being drug free

By Published: Updated:

CHILLICOTHE, OH (WCMH) — More than 2,000 students in Ross County rallied at the courthouse to pledge being drug free.

M.A.D.E Club(My Attitude Determines Everything) hosted the rally Friday, where thousands of students gathered at the courthouse for a free public concert and to help bring awareness to the drug crisis in their community.

They volunteered to take a drug test now and five or six others throughout the year. They’ll get discounts on food and gas for their efforts.

Last year’s rally brought in nearly 1,000 students with it doubling this year to about 2,200.

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s