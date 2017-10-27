Thousands of students in Ross Co. rally to pledge being drug free

CHILLICOTHE, OH (WCMH) — More than 2,000 students in Ross County rallied at the courthouse to pledge being drug free.

M.A.D.E Club(My Attitude Determines Everything) hosted the rally Friday, where thousands of students gathered at the courthouse for a free public concert and to help bring awareness to the drug crisis in their community.

They volunteered to take a drug test now and five or six others throughout the year. They’ll get discounts on food and gas for their efforts.

Last year’s rally brought in nearly 1,000 students with it doubling this year to about 2,200.