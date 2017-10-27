Tickets still available for Ohio State-Penn State as rain forecast scares some away

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A ticket to Ohio State’s big football game against the Penn State Nittany Lions may be running for less than many fans expect on the secondary market.

“Right now, it’s about $200 to get in per ticket for a pair of seats,” said Alex Schaffer, President of Empire Seats and Entertainment. “If you want to move down to A-Deck, it’s going to be about $275 per ticket.”

According to Schaffer, early weather forecasts calling for rain during the game may have caused ticket prices to decline.

“This game honestly has just as much meaning as the Michigan game did last year, but it’s about half the price,” he said.

Tickets are not the only hot commodities.

Fans are also excited for the new gray jerseys the team will wear.

“There was quite a commotion with these coming out,” said Kelly Dawes, the owner of College Traditions. “The diehard Buckeye fans want what’s new and what’s hot right now.”

Kickoff for the game is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. on Saturday.