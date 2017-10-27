Vigil held for woman found dead in burned garage

COLUMBUS, OHIO (WCMH) – It’s been three weeks since a woman’s body was discovered in the rubble of a fire in North Linden. The fire happened on Arlington Avenue on October 2nd.

Authorities said they discovered Kim Davis Tucker’s body four days later when someone saw it in the rubble. After that discovery, fire chief Steve Martin told us, firefighters spoke with the property owners when the fire happened and they said everyone was accounted for. He said the garage was locked from the outside and they had no reason to believe anyone was inside when the fire started.The Linden community came together for a woman whose life ended tragically inside of a garage but now it’s a pile of debris. Tamera said she thinks about Tucker daily.

“It’s sad for her to die the way that she did,” said Tamera.

The owner of New Harvest Café and the Urban Arts Center, Kwdwo Ababio, held a vigil in her honor.

“That was someone’s child. I just felt like it was our responsibility to do something for, you know, it was kind of tragic. Someone to just burn up in a building back there,” said Ababio.

The news shook this community to its core. Tamera said this was meeting she didn’t want anyone on her block to miss.

“I was out there knocking on doors, giving them flowers and everything to come because this girl, she wasn’t a stranger. Everyone in this area knew that woman,” said Tamera.