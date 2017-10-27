Weapon found at Buckeye Middle School on Friday, school dismissing as normal

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Columbus City Schools said staff at Buckeye Middle School have recovered a weapon Friday.

A student reportedly alerted an administrator about the weapon, and it was recovered. Officials have not specified what kind of weapon it was.

The school is not on lockdown, and students are dismissing as normal.

