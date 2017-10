COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A big Ohio State fan is getting a special gift thanks to Columbus Police officers.

Zac Wagner, 9, was diagnosed with Very Severe Aplastic Anemia, meaning his bone marrow does not make enough blood cells for his body.

Wagner loves the Buckeyes, and was hoping to get a signed football one day.

Columbus Police said Friday that one of their narcotics officers was able to buy a football and get it signed by Head Coach Urban Meyer before Saturday’s big game against Penn State.