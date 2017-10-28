ADORABLE: Babies at hospital’s intensive care unit become super heroes for Halloween

DES MOINES, IA (WFLA/NBC NEWS) – Some adorable little bundles of joy became super heroes for Halloween at an Iowa hospital.

Nurses at Mercy Medical Center’s neonatal intensive care unit dressed babies in super hero costumes.

A nurse at the hospital made the tiny super hero costumes with her mother.

The women made Batman, Superman and Captain America costumes in all sizes.

Hospital staff said they want families to feel a sense of normalcy while their babies are in intensive care.

“It makes the families happy, it makes them feel like a little bit more like that they’re at home. They can’t take their baby home to take them trick-or-treating or show them off to anybody else and get them a costume, so we do it here just to brighten the day of the families,” said Mercy NICU Director Rachel Evans.

Mercy Medical Center is in Des Moines, Iowa.