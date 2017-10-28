ADORABLE: Babies at hospital’s intensive care unit become super heroes for Halloween

By Published:

DES MOINES, IA (WFLA/NBC NEWS) – Some adorable little bundles of joy became super heroes for Halloween at an Iowa hospital.

Nurses at Mercy Medical Center’s neonatal intensive care unit dressed babies in super hero costumes.

A nurse at the hospital made the tiny super hero costumes with her mother.

The women made Batman, Superman and Captain America costumes in all sizes.

Hospital staff said they want families to feel a sense of normalcy while their babies are in intensive care.

“It makes the families happy, it makes them feel like a little bit more like that they’re at home. They can’t take their baby home to take them trick-or-treating or show them off to anybody else and get them a costume, so we do it here just to brighten the day of the families,” said Mercy NICU Director Rachel Evans.

Mercy Medical Center is in Des Moines, Iowa.

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s