COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Columbus Police are looking for a seven-year-old boy missing from west Columbus Saturday.

Demerius Elmore was last seen at his home in west Columbus around noon.

He’s a biracial boy with brown hair and brown eyes. He’s 4’8″ and weighs around 70 pounds.

He was seen wearing blue jeans, a charcoal colored hooded sweatshirt and black high top tennis shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to call Columbus Police at (614) 645-4545.