Franklin County Sheriff’s office holds drug take back day

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — You hear stories upon stories about the opioid epidemic throughout our area, and it was just within the last few days President Donald Trump declared the opioid crisis a public emergency. The need for proper drug disposal is urgent, so the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office held the semi-annual national prescription drug take back day on Saturday.

National Prescription Drug Take Back Day, here's a site from Ohio @realDonaldTrump #opioidepidemic pic.twitter.com/rxUktMpvbY — Elyse Chengery (@ElyseChengery) October 28, 2017

There was six locations throughout Franklin County that participated, and NBC4’s Elyse Chengery spent time at the Kroger on Bethel Road to see the turnout.

It’s no secret that there is an opioid epidemic here in Franklin County and that’s why these drug take back days are so important.

Sergeant Shelley Stonerock of the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office says, “The general public doesn’t have a way to dispose of these drugs other than put it into our water supply which isn’t good, so right up here what we’re doing is we are taking dangerous and commonly abused prescription drugs and we’re getting them off the streets and out of the homes.”

All medications over the counter and prescription as well as creams and needles were collected. The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office tells us everything collected on Saturday will be properly disposed of and it can make a difference.

“By getting these drugs out and giving it to us to destroy then it’s not falling into the hands of teenagers or any kids or anybody else within that home,” Stonerock said.

If you weren’t able to make it out to Saturday’s drug take back day here is a list of departments that collect during the week:

Prescription Drug Drop-Off locations:

Worthington Division of Police

6555 Worthington Galena Road, Worthington Ohio

City of Upper Arlington (8-5 Monday – Friday)

3600 Tremont Road, Upper Arlington Ohio

Franklin County Sheriff’s Office

375 S. High Street, Columbus Ohio

Grove City Division of Police

3360 Park Street, Grove City Ohio