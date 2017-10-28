I-70 W ramp to I-71 S closed due to fuel spill

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Columbus Police say the ramp from I-70 westbound to I-71 southbound is closed due to a jackknifed semi.

Police say the exit from I-70 eastbound to SR-315 southbound is open, but there is one lane closed under the bridge.

There is a fuel spill in the area due to the incident. It is unclear when the road will reopen.

