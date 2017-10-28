PHOTO: Little girl shares sweet moment with WWII veteran at local Walmart

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A sweet encounter between a young girl and a veteran was captured by a local mom Saturday.

Kendall happened to overhear a man saying he was a veteran with the Navy from WWII and she walked over to him and said “Thank you for your service.” She also gave the man a hug and they took a photo together.

Kendall has been learning about how to honor our country and veterans while she practices for Veteran’s Day at school, according to her mother.

Kendall’s mom shared the experience on social media, saying “It brought tears to my eyes that my daughter has such a kind heart. I had to take a picture to remember this!”

 

