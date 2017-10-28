PHOTOS: No. 6 Ohio State hosts No. 2 Penn State

COLUMBUS (WCMH) –The college football universe has its eyes on Columbus for the Top 6 showdown between The Ohio State University and Penn State University. Both teams have national title hopes.

And for either the Buckeyes or the Nittany Lions, a win Saturday will look fantastic on the college football playoff resume.

Gameday, albeit ugly and cold, is still a glorious day for a rivalry. The weather fits the theme Ohio State is going for today: The team is in gray uniforms, and the crowd is expected to make it a blackout look.

The scene is set for the biggest game in the Big Ten this year.

