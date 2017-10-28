Tiny TBDBITL member meets his muse at Skull Session, draws even more smiles

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Saint John’s Arena was packed with Buckeye faithful, the Penn State Blue Band was seated and ready, and the Lake High School Band was playing one of their numbers when a little boy dressed up like a member of the Ohio State University Marching Band took to the floor with his plastic trumpet and began to steal the hearts of those watching.

Nolan Rowe is two, and in the last seven days has become an internet sensation here in Columbus and around the world with Buckeye fans.

READ MORE: The cutest TBDBITL member you may ever see

It is no surprise that he and his family were quickly invited to attend the Skull Session before the Ohio State vs. Penn State football game Saturday.

According to Nolan’s mother Kate Rowe he would watch Ohio State football games on television with his father every Saturday when he was one, and as soon as he could walk he began emulating them.

“He would walk around with our phone watching the marching band and marching around with them; memorizing their every move,” said Kate Rowe.

At Skull Session, Nolan put those moves to work, and people couldn’t help but smile.

“You know, in a world where there is so much hate, and meanness, I’m so glad to see that he’s reaching out to all these different people,” said Rowe. “It’s so cool to see that he’s making an impact and making people happy.”

Director of the band Christopher Hoch says seeing Nolan was a treat.

“It’s inspiring to all of us, no doubt about it, and it is fun to watch somebody get so excited.”

After Skull Session, band members took a moment to meet Nolan and take pictures with him.

For the boy and his family, it was the best day they could have hoped for, according to Kate.

Fifteen years from now, Nolan could be preparing to apply for college and, perhaps, be a member of the Ohio State University Band.

Band director Hoch says, it could happen but would require a lot of practice on Nolan’s part.

Nolan’s mother says, such a future would be a dream come true for him and the family.