U.S. Marshals announce top-wanted fugitives

CENTRAL OHIO (WCMH) — The United States Marshals’ office has announced a new list of most-wanted fugitives. Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of the following fugitives is urged to contact the U.S. Marshals Service.

Steven Hilty

Hilty is wanted by the Delaware County Sheriff’s Office for trafficking in drugs.

Hilty is described as a white male, 5 feet 11 inches tall and weighing 210 pounds. He has brown eyes and brown hair.

Kawan Lowe

Lowe is wanted by the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office for felonious assault.

Lowe is described as a black male, 6 feet tall and weighing 150 pounds. He has brown eyes and black hair.

Thomas Newton

Newton is wanted by the Columbus Division of Police for abduction.

Newton is described as a black male, 6 feet 4 inches tall and weighing 185 pounds. He has brown eyes and black hair.

Shemar Sims

Sims is wanted by the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office for a probation violation.

Sims is described as a black male, 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighing 125 pounds. He has brown eyes and black hair.

Anyone with information about these fugitives is asked to contact the U.S. Marshals Service at 614-469-5540. All tips are anonymous and rewards are available for information leading to an arrest.