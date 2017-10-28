VIDEO: Counter protesters line the streets for white nationalist rally in Tennessee

SHELBYVILLE, TN ( WKRN ) – Even before the sun could rise over Shelbyville, police were out and the barriers up.

White Nationalists are preparing to march in the small town Saturday with a rally scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. Shelbyville prepared for nearly a month.

The main focus Saturday was to keep the peace. Many of the residents putting up signs denouncing hate and a “Boo to Hate” campaign displayed in many store windows..

Some roads will be shut down for a number of hours Saturday morning including portions of Lane Parkway from West Lane to North Main Street and North Cannon Blvd from Main Street to West Holland.

No weapons will be allowed in the rally area and all people entering the area are subject to a search.

Once the rally concludes in Shelbyville it is scheduled to move to Murfreesboro.

.