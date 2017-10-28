VIDEO: Two-year-old TBDBITL fan performs for NBC4 Today

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Two-year-old Nolan Rowe is going to see Ohio State’s marching band in person on Saturday.

Nolan and his mother, Kate Martin, will be guests at Saturday’s Skull Session before the football game against Penn State. They stopped by the NBC4 studios before the game!

In a viral video, Nolan performs his version of Script Ohio to the song “Le Regiment” including the world famous dotting of the “I.” He is a big fan of the band, and his parents say he just has a gift for music.

“As soon as the marching band would come on, he was hooked,” said his father.