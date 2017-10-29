3 children killed, 6 injured in pickup vs. buggy crash in Michigan

By Published:
The area where a pickup truck collided with a buggy in Bushnell Township, Sunday, Oct. 29, 2017 (Photo via WOOD TV)

EVERGREEN TOWNSHIP, MI (WOOD) — Michigan State Police say three children are dead and six others critically injured after a pickup truck crashed into a buggy Sunday morning.

It happened at 8:34 a.m. on Condensary Road at Wood Road in Evergreen Township, southeast of Sheridan.

Police say the truck was eastbound on Condensary Road when it struck the rear of the buggy, which was carrying nine people.

MSP says the three children killed were three girls, ages 7, 9 and 12-years-old.

Six other people in the buggy were taken to the hospital by ambulance. Troopers say their injuries are life-threatening.

The driver of the pickup, a Sheridan resident, was not injured, and troopers say he was cooperative.

Troopers say alcohol does not appear to be involved in the crash.

