First 5K at John Glenn Airport raises money for Columbus Honor Flight

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The runway at Columbus’s airport was shut down Sunday as many joined the first-ever John Glenn International 5K Run & Walk.

Men, women and kids were excited to hit the north runway at John Glenn International Airport, making their way through for a great cause. More than 800 runners and walkers, aged 2 to 83, joined in on the 5K to raise money for Honor Flight Columbus.

And they are off! John Glenn International 5K Run & Walk! @nbc4i supporting Honor Flight Columbus 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/9iULsqzzgw — Elyse Chengery (@ElyseChengery) October 29, 2017

Dan Houser came out to walk the 5K.

“I’m here to support the vets, when do you get to walk and run on a runway? That’s really cool!” he says.

Sandi Flesh, in a tiara and pink tutu was ready to make the run.

“When we found out we were actually on the runway we’re like that’s going to be really exciting to be able to do that,” she says.

Jim Coss is from Lewis Center and says there’s about 81 people who board the flight, and that the Honor Flight holds a close place in his life because of his father, Edgar Coss.

“They take them to World War II memorial, the Korean memorial, the vet memorial and the Arlington Cemetery changing of the guards,” he says. “It costs about $65,000 to send the guys, plus the guardians pay their own ways.”

“My dad was killed in World War II, so I wanted to honor him in some way, so I decided to volunteer for Honor Flight and all the other vets. It’s so exciting when you see the guys come off the plane. They’re 92 or so and they have the ambition and the spark of an 18-year-old, so that’s very rewarding to see and pay back. It’s a good event to honor those that made our country what it is.”

More than $35,000 was raised for Honor Flight Columbus. To learn more about Honor Flight Columbus http://www.honorflightcolumbus.org/