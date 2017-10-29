Man arrested for stabbing, killing brother in Marion

MARION, OH (WCMH) — A 54-year-old man has been arrested and accused of stabbing his 49-year-old brother to death in Marion.

The Marion Police Department says the incident occurred in the 300 block of North State Street around 9:14pm Saturday. The victim, Marvin Brown, was transported to Marion General Hospital with a neck wound and later died.

James C. Brown was arrested for involuntary manslaughter.

Police are still investigating, and encourage anyone with information to call 740-387-2525 or 740-375-TIPS (8477) to remain anonymous.