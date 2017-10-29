Nightclub shooting caught on camera, 2 injured

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Cameras were rolling as two men rolled up to a south Columbus nightclub and opened fire.

Surveillance footage outside Grand Champion Lounge, at 1999 S. Champion Ave., caught three suspects pulling into the parking lot just before 10:40pm on Oct. 2. Investigators believe they were looking for a man, and saw his vehicle parked nearby.

Once they spotted his vehicle, they backed the vehicle to the front door. Two men got out and started looking in the window.

Investigators said they spotted the man, pulled out a handgun and fired several shots into the building. They got back into their vehicle and left.

Two bystanders were shot and were taken to the hospital. Both are expected to survive.

Central Ohio Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward for any information leading to the arrest or indictment of the people responsible for this crime.  Anyone with information about this crime is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 614-461-TIPS (8477) or go to www.stopcrime.org to e-mail a tip. Tips can also be sent by text to “CRIMES” 274637, keyword CMH.

