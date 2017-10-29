NY Times: Navy investigating if SEAL Team 6 members strangled Green Beret in Mali

WASHINGTON (WCMH) — According to the New York Times, Navy criminal authorities are investigating if two members of SEAL Team 6 strangled an Army Green Beret to death in June while on assignment in Mali.

The Times reports Staff Sgt. Logan J. Melgar, 34, was found dead on June 4. He shared embassy housing in Mali’s capitol, Bamako, with several other Special Ops forces.

An investigating officer was dispatched to the scene within 24 hours, according to officials.

No one has been charged in Melgar’s death. A military medical examiner ruled his death as a homicide by strangulation. The two SEALs in question were flown out of Mali shortly after Melgar’s death and were placed on administrative leave.

The Times reports the uncertainty about what happened to him “has left soldiers in the tight-knit Green Beret community to speculate whether the killing might have been the result of a personal dispute among housemates gone horribly wrong or whether Sergeant Melgar might have stumbled upon some illicit activity the SEALs were involved in, and they silenced him.”

