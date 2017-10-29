Official: Man sought in 13-month-old’s death was camping, hitchhiking

By Published:
Joshua Gurto (Photo courtesy: WJET)

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Authorities say they believe a man charged in the rape and murder of a 13-month-old girl in Ohio was hitchhiking and camping during two weeks on the run before he was captured in Pennsylvania.

A federal marshal says 37-year-old Joshua Gurto was carrying a knife, maps and a tent when he was apprehended early Friday in the Pittsburgh suburb of Franklin Park. He says investigators concentrated on the area after discovering that a New York resident had given him a ride. That person won’t be charged.

Gurto is accused of aggravated murder and rape in the Oct. 7 death of Sereniti JazzLyn-Sky Blankenship-Sutley in Conneaut, Ohio, northeast of Cleveland.

Authorities said Colby, who was taken to Allegheny County jail, was expected to be returned to Ohio in several days.

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s