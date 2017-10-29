Ohio facility caring for injured bald eagle

Published:
Jackie Rivas, Operations Coordinator at Nature's Nursery in Whitehouse, Ohio, holds a large female bald eagle as another staff member prepares to administer medication Wednesday, Oct. 25, 2017, at Nature's Nursery. The eagle was dropped off at the center with an injury to her wing. The staff is helping her to heal and gain weight before releasing her back into the wild (Katie Rausch/The Blade via AP)

WHITEHOUSE, OH (AP) — An Ohio wildlife rehabilitation center is caring for an injured bald eagle rescued from a river in the northwest part of the state.

The Blade reports that staff members at Nature’s Nursery Center for Wildlife Rehabilitation and Conservation Education say the large adult female can be feisty and “bitey.”

The bird was found in the Portage River on Oct. 14 and arrived at the center with puncture wounds to the chest and an injured wing. No fractures or bullet fragments were found in X-rays.

Jackie Rivas, the center’s operations coordinator, says injuries from territorial squabbles have become common with the rise of the bald eagle’s population in Ohio.

The center expects to eventually move the bird to an outdoor enclosure and then a flight cage before its release.

