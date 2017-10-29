Ohio State moves to No. 3 after win over Penn State

COLUMBUS, OH - OCTOBER 28: J.T. Barrett #16 of the Ohio State Buckeyes passes in the first quarter against the Penn State Nittany Lions at Ohio Stadium on October 28, 2017 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Jamie Sabau/Getty Images)

COLUMBUS (WCMH/AP) — A nervy win over Penn State brought the Ohio State Buckeyes up to No. 3 in the AP Top 25 College Football Poll.

Ohio State (7-1) was ranked No. 6 last week.

Every team in the top 10 except Alabama (8-0) moved around in the poll released Sunday. Georgia (8-0) follows behind them, then Ohio State.

Wisconsin, Notre Dame, Clemson, Penn State, Oklahoma, Miami, and TCU round up the top 10.

In the Amway Coaches Poll, the Buckeyes were ranked No. 3 on Sunday afternoon, moving up 3 spots.

J.T. Barrett hit Marcus Baugh with a 16-yard touchdown pass with 1:48 left in the fourth quarter and No. 6 Ohio State rallied from 11 points down in the final five minutes to hand No. 2 Penn State its first loss, 39-38 on Saturday.

Barrett played one of the best games of his decorated career, going 33 for 39 for 328 yards and four touchdown passes, three in the fourth quarter after the Buckeyes (7-1, 5-0 Big Ten) were down 35-20.

Penn State led 38-27 with 5:42 left and it looked as if the Nittany Lions (7-1, 4-1) were going to knock the Buckeyes out of the College Football Playoff race and put a firm grip on the Big Ten East. Barrett wouldn’t let that happen.

