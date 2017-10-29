One person dead after single-vehicle crash in south Columbus

By Published:

COLUMBUS (WCMH)– Columbus Police say one person has died after a crash on the south side of Columbus early Sunday morning.

Crews were called to the area of SR-104 and Groveport Road around 4:30 am this morning.

Police say one person was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to Columbus Police, there were no other injuries reported and there was only one car involved in the incident.

SR-104 is closed westbound at Groveport Road, and should be for an extended amount of time. Drivers should avoid the area.

