Police looking for missing Columbus 12 year old

Photo of Enrique Molina provided by Columbus Police.

COLUMBUS (WCMH)– Columbus Police searching for 12-year-old Enrique C. Molina.

Molina was last seen by his father around 6:00 pm Saturday night. He was in the area of Meldrake Street and Wendler Boulevard.

A neighbor reported seeing his around the Center Point Church at Hines Road and McCutcheon road around 8:30 pm.

He is described as 5′ tall, 129 pounds, and white/Hispanic.

He has black hair and brown eyes, and was last seen wearing a white t-shirt, blue sweat pants, and white tennis shoes. He also had a grayish tie-dyed sweatshirt with “Thrasher” across the front.

If you have any information about his location, please contact the Columbus Police Missing Person Unit at 614-645-4624.

