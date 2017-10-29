Ship with sailors rescued at sea reaches US base in Okinawa

In this Wednesday, Oct. 25, 2017 still image taken from video provided by the U.S. Navy, Jennifer Appel, of Honolulu, holds up a shaka sign as rescuers approach her crippled sailboat, the Sea Nymph, after being lost at sea for months, about 900 miles southeast of Japan. Their engine was crippled, their mast was damaged and things went downhill from there for two women who set out to sail the 2,700 miles from Hawaii to Tahiti. A Taiwanese fishing vessel spotted their boat off Japan and thousands of miles in the wrong direction from Tahiti. The Navy sent the USS Ashland to their rescue. (U.S. Navy via AP)

WHITE BEACH NAVAL FACILITY, Japan (AP) — A U.S. Navy ship carrying two sailors from Hawaii after it rescued them in the Pacific has docked at an American Navy base in Okinawa, Japan.

The USS Ashland arrived Monday at White Beach Naval Facility, five days after it picked up the women and their two dogs from their storm-damaged sailboat, 900 miles southeast of Japan.

Jennifer Appel and Tasha Fuiava had left Honolulu on May 3 for what was supposed to be an 18-day trip to Tahiti.

Upon the ship’s arrival, the women could be seen standing on the bridgeway with the commanding officer and others about six stories high at the top of the ship.

