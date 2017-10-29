Three injured in shooting drive themselves to Mount Carmel West

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Three people are in stable condition after the report of a shooting Sunday on Campbell Avenue.

The Columbus Division of Police says the people drove themselves to Mount Carmel West. There is no suspect information available yet.

The shooting happened in the 900 block of Campbell Avenue, police say.

