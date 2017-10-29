COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Ohio State University Marching Band paid tribute to some of the biggest blockbusters of the last 50 years during its halftime show Saturday.

TBDBITL included selections from “You Only Live Twice,” “Saturday Night Fever,” “Dirty Dancing,” “Titanic,” “Transformers,” and “Beauty and the Beast.”

Formations included a 007 logo, a silhouette of John Travolta in a disco pose, and a getaway helicopter.

The Buckeyes beat Penn State 39-38 in a Big Ten clash for the ages.