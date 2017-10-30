Actor tells cops he played Shooter McGavin in ‘Happy Gilmore’ during’ DUI arrest

MONTE-CARLO, MONACO - JUNE 15: Christopher Mcdonald attends a photocall for the 'Texas Rising' TV series on June 15, 2015 in Monte-Carlo, Monaco. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)

(WCMH) – Actor Christopher McDonald was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol over the weekend, according to police.

McDonald, known for playing Shooter McGavin in Happy Gilmore, was arrested by the California Highway PATROL around 9:30pm Saturday, People reported.

According to TMZ, McDonald crashed his Porsche into a gas meter.

When police arrived, he tried to tell officers that he starred in Happy Gilmore, TMZ reported.

In a statement to People, spokesman Andrew Freedman said:

“We’re looking into this situation as it appears that there is a great deal of misinformation swirling.”

McDonald was taken to jail and released without bail.

McDonald was also arrested for DWI in 2013 in North Carolina.

