Anything but ‘normal’ October closes

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – As we finish off the month of October, one thing can be said for this month… it was abnormal!

We did not have a single day that we had normal temperatures this month.

We were close on a couple of days when the average temperature was within 2 degrees of the normal. But for the most part, that was due to an abnormally warm or cool low or high to save the day.

What happened this month, and where are we going to end up?

Overall, if you remember, it was interesting. The morning of the 1st was cool, but the afternoon was actually a day that was normal at 71. After that we strung together two weeks straight of above normal temperatures.

At one point we were sitting tied for the 2nd warmest October to date on record, and then the end was nearing. We had a 2 day blip of below normal temperatures, before another big warm-up that lasted almost another week. Since then November has arrived early.

We had our first freeze of the season a day earlier than normal, and then we got our first snow of the season this weekend as well.

Below is a chart showing our average daily temperature compared to normal each day. We had 21 days of above normal temperatures, and 10 days of below normal temperatures.

Overall, the month is going to run well above normal for the entire month. We should finish the month at about 58.7°, which will be about 22nd or 23rd all time on our list for October. In fact, if it wasn’t for the last three days and tomorrow, we would have a top 5 warmest October on record.

-Dave