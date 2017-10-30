Better Call Jackson Investigates online puppy scams

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Finding the right pet for you and your family can be difficult. There are a lot of options from going to the local animal shelter to searching online. For Teresa Brown, she found her “forever friend” on the internet, so she thought.

Instead, Brown was constantly pay money to have her dog delivered. She got suspicious when the seller asked for $943 for a city permit.

“At that point I know I had been had, but it was too late,” Brown told me when I visited her.

Brown called me bEcause she couldn’t stand the thought of anyone else being taken.

“If I can prevent one person from doing that, then I’m fine with that,” she said.

