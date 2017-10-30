Blake Shelton announces tour stop in Columbus

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Country Music star Blake Shelton will be stopping in Columbus next year as part of his Country Music Freaks tour.

Shelton is scheduled to stop at Nationwide Arena on March 15, along with musicians Brett Eldredge, Carly Pearce and Trace Adkins.

According to Shelton’s Twitter account, tickets for the tour go on pre-sale starting November 3, and general sales starting November 11.

Goin on tour in 2018!! Where are my Country Music Freaks at? @bretteldredge @carlypearce @TraceAdkins Pre-sale 11/3, on sale 11/10! pic.twitter.com/lpTmHUODL2 — Blake Shelton (@blakeshelton) October 30, 2017

Shelton joins other country music star Kenny Chesney who announced earlier this month that he was going to be stopping in Columbus next June.