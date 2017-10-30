Cincinnati Zoo keeping Fiona’s dad Henry ‘comfortable’

CINCINNATI, OH (WLWT) — Henry, the father of Fiona the hippo is being kept “comfortable” after treatment for an infection has not improved his appetite or lethargy, the Cincinnati Zoo said.

Henry, 36, became ill mid-summer and caretakers spent several weeks working to diagnose his ailment. Caretakers finally found what they believed was causing his symptoms — an infection that was affecting his white blood cell count and kidneys — and treated him with antibiotics.

But, though his white blood cell count has returned to normal levels, Henry’s appetite and lethargy have not.

“The median life expectancy for male Nile hippos is 35,” caretaker Wendy Rice wrote in the zoo’s blog. “At 36 years old, our sweet Henry hippo is already in his golden years, and despite our best efforts, his health and quality of life continue to decrease each day. We’re doing everything we can to keep him comfortable.”